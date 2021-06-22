Chargers RB Austin Ekeler talks QB Justin Herbert’s development

Prior to making his first start in Week 2, which was in an unexpected manner, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had very limited on-field reps as the worldwide pandemic forced the majority of the league’s offseason work to be done virtually.

Despite not having a typical offseason, Herbert still managed to put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history. Now with a full regular season under his belt and a training camp and preseason games to come, it should only help Herbert enhance his game.

Herbert’s teammate, running back Austin Ekeler, can already see the strides that he’s made to make sure that he is going to be the guy that can help the team dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West.

“I think he’s come in knowing what to expect now as opposed to last year when he kind of just got thrown into the starting role,” Ekeler said in an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s a super bright kid. Has a good head on his shoulders.

Wants to work with the boys and get everyone better, starting with himself, which is great because that’s what we’re going to need from that position, especially when we’ve got Mahomes in the division. We’re going to need someone who can help us compete.”

Under new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s, Herbert and Ekeler have both been working hard to master the new system. Ekeler believes that Herbert’s natural talent and high football IQ coupled with a sufficient amount of reps prior to the season will benefit him immensely.

“As far as his talent, it’s all there. He expressed that last year, but now he’s got some experience under his belt and a full offseason in the NFL to develop himself, and he’s been looking great. I didn’t expect anything less. I can’t wait to be in the backfield with that guy.”