Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will practice Wednesday ahead of Bills meeting

Ahead of facing the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers might be getting some reinforcement in their backfield.

Starting running back Austin Ekeler has been designated for return from the Chargers’ (3-7) injured reserve list. He’s been out since Week 4 due to a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed via video conference that Ekeler will practice with the team. Ekeler started the 2020 season as the Chargers’ starting running back before injury.

While Ekeler, who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, will practice, that does not mean he will play against the Bills (7-3) in Week 12. Certainly it depends on how he feels throughout practice this week.

“I’m not going to say he’s going to play, but he’s going to work himself back into practice today,” Lynn said.

If Ekeler is well enough, the Bolts can activate him fully from their injured reserve list and he can play vs. the Bills. But “designating a player to return” does not mean the player must be activated immediately. From the point of designating a player to return, a team has 21 days to place him on their 53-man roster before he’s automatically reverted back to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Like Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott nearly always keeping his hand close to his chest in terms of giving away any intel to opponents, he does it for a reason. A lot of teams and coaches do that, and one could expect the Chargers to probably do the same this week. They’ll have until Saturday to activate Ekeler if he’s going to play on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday via ESPN, Ekeler said yes, he’s excited to get back out on the field, but he has been advised not to rush back from the hamstring issue.

“Even the trainers said you don’t want to come back from this early because you’ll re-injure it and have to go back. So I’m checking all the boxes,” Ekeler said.

“I’m optimistic because of how my training has gone,” he added. “I just want to get back out there and help the team.”

