Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will not play vs. Texans

The Chargers will be without another key player when they take on the Texans on Sunday.

Running back Austin Ekeler went to his Instagram to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out for Week 16.

Earlier this week, Ekeler was placed on the COVID-19 list, and there was still a possibility of him playing if he had two negative tests 24 hours apart.

With Ekeler out, Los Angeles will likely take a committee approach with the backfield, with Justin Jackson getting the bulk of the workload.

This season, Ekeler has 1,347 total yards (789 rushing, 558 receiving) on 235 touches this year, with 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing, seven receiving). He was named a 2022 Pro Bowl alternate.

The Bolts have already ruled out Joey Bosa and Kemon Hall.

Here’s a look at the other players that are still on the COVID-19 list:

DL Justin Jones

WR Jalen Guyton

DE Joe Gaziano

QB Chase Daniel

CB Tevaughn Campbell

C Corey Linsley

DB Trey Marshall

WR Andre Roberts

OLB Chris Rumph II