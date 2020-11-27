Chargers RB Austin Ekeler has ‘chance’ to play vs. Bills

The Chargers could be getting one of their most prolific offensive weapons back this Sunday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that there’s a “chance” running back Austin Ekeler will play in Week 12 against the Bills.

Ekeler has been held out since Week 4 after suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Wednesday marked the first time that Ekeler practiced in weeks, but he has yet to be activated off the injured reserve.

In the first four weeks, Ekeler was efficient, rushing 47 times for 236 yards and one touchdown. He was also extremely impactful in the passing game, catching all 16 targets for 143 yards.

Another key player who could return to the field is cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Harris, who suffered a foot injury in Week 3, was also designated to return from the IR.

Lynn said CB Brandon Facyson will come off the COVID-19/Reserve list, which will give the Chargers some depth at the position if Harris isn’t ready to go.