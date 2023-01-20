Chargers, Ravens request interviews with Rams’ QB coach Zac Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have grown accustomed to other teams expressing interest in their assistant coaches and this offseason isn’t any different. With the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens both needing offensive coordinators, both teams have requested to interview Zac Robinson.

The #Ravens have also put in for Zac Robinson for their OC job, source said. A hot name in the coaching world. https://t.co/8NTWgrMgWG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2023

Robinson joined McVay’s coaching staff in 2019 to be the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. Fast forward to 2022 and he held the passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach title for the Rams.

The Chargers recently fired Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator, paving the way for them to bring in someone to work with Justin Herbert. Brandon Staley, the head coach of the Chargers, was the defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 and worked with Robinson, so it’s not a surprise to see why there is interest there.

Meanwhile, the Ravens moved on from Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and want to find someone to work alongside Lamar Jackson, who they hope to re-sign this offseason. If the Rams don’t promote Robinson to offensive coordinator themselves, it appears that he’ll have quite a few opportunities to choose from this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire