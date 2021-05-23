For its first year of existence, SoFi Stadium hosted 16 regular-season games, but none with fans. For the first time ever, fans will witness a football game in the new venue on August 14.

Via the Los Angeles Times, the Rams and Chargers will square off for a preseason game at SoFi Stadium at 7:00 p.m. local time. The Rams will be the home team for the game.

The multi-billion-dollar venue has become the home stadium for both teams, with the Rams being the landlord and the Chargers being a tenant. Given that the travel costs are minimal, they’ll undoubtedly face each other every year in the stadium, like the Jets and Giants do.

The Rams and Chargers will play a game that counts every four years, with the possibility of picking up another game via the rotation of interconference games that generate the 17th game of each team’s schedule.

And, in theory, they could meet in a Super Bowl. In theory, they could both get there this year. With the first Super Bowl ever played at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers-Rams preseason contest will be first football game with fans at SoFi Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk