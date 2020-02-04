Chargers, Rams' new SoFi Stadium the first indoor, outdoor NFL venue

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will soon be taking the field in a brand new state-of-the-art football stadium, in an all-encompassing sports destination being built in Inglewood, California.

The new stadium is set to open in the summer of 2020 and will be the first indoor, outdoor NFL venue, sporting a clear space-age plastic roof with openings on the sides for fresh air. It will also have an innovative and record-size scoreboard called the “oculus.”

EXCLUSIVE: RAIDERS' ALLEGIANT STADIUM IN LAS VEGAS WILL BE MOST CONNECTED STADIUM IN THE WORLD

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SoFi officials say the stadium is about 85 percent complete and will be surrounded by a gigantic complex built on 300 acres.

“It’s not just a 70,000-seat stadium — there’s so much more,” said SoFi Stadium Managing Director to FOX Business’ Robert Gray.

Next to the stadium sits American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park will occupy more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, 2,500 residences, a hotel and more than 20 acres of park grounds

The stadium will also host a number of year-round events including Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

SUPER BOWL LIV VIEWERSHIP HITS 102 MILLION ON TV, STREAMING PLATFORMS

“Bringing the Super Bowl back here — the greatest event that the NFL has back to Los Angeles for the first time in 30 years really cements what an impact this will have on the city,” said L.A. Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “It will be the largest sports tourism event since the 1984 Olympics.”

The stadium complex, which is being privately financed by Rams ownership, will cost around $5 billion. The grand opening of the stadium is expected before the kickoff on the upcoming NFL season. But entertainment and mixed-use areas will be ready in different stages.

Story continues

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to become the first woman in history to open an NFL stadium during her Lover Fest West tour in July.

FOX Business’ Robert Gray contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Related Articles