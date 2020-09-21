Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, hospitalized with chest pains, to start if healthy

The Chargers don't know how serious Tyrod Taylor's condition is, but if he is healthy, coach Anthony Lynn says the quarterback will start next week. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Still facing so much uncertainty, coach Anthony Lynn wasn’t ready to identify his starting quarterback Sunday.

He said he first needed to be certain of the status of Tyrod Taylor, who missed the 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City after having difficulty breathing before the game. Lynn said Taylor complained of "chest pain," was taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

“I’m going to wait and see what type of health Tyrod is in,” Lynn said. “If he’s 100% ready to go, then he’s our starter.”

The other option couldn’t have made himself more obvious against the Chiefs, rookie Justin Herbert throwing for 311 yards in his NFL debut and producing two touchdowns — one with his arm and the other with his legs.

The Chargers (1-1) play Carolina (0-2) next Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Lynn opened the season with Taylor because of his experience and history of protecting the ball. Herbert, as with all rookies, also went through an offseason impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely limited development opportunities.

“Whether or not I’m the guy next week, I’m going to train like I am,” Herbert said. “I don’t have any control in the situation. Every week, I’m just going to get better, keep moving forward and learn.”







In doubt, punt

The Chargers got the ball first in overtime but failed to pick up a first down. They faced fourth and one at their 34-yard line when Lynn opted to punt, knowing he was giving the ball back to a dangerous offense.

Kansas City kept the ball the rest of the way and won on Harrison Butker’s 58-yard field goal.

“I considered going for it,” Lynn said. “It was a little bit more than one. We need to get a stop on defense. … I went for it a couple other times in the game. But, at that point in time, I thought I’d give us a chance to extend the game. It didn’t work out.”

The Chargers converted one fourth down in two tries during regulation. Last week in Cincinnati, they twice went for it on fourth down and failed both times.







Etc.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) all left the game and did not return. … Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. finished with a team-high 10 tackles. Fellow linebacker Kyzir White had nine tackles. … Against the famously explosive Chiefs, the Chargers gave up one play that gained more than 22 yards, a 54-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill.