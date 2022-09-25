Chargers QB Justin Herbert will start vs. Jaguars despite rib cartilage fracture

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active and will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday despite dealing with a rib cartilage fracture.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is active and starting today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Herbert's injury happened on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 2, when the Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. He took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the contest but managed to finish the game (and even got off a few good throws), but was clearly in pain.

Herbert reportedly received a pain injection earlier this week, but it had"mixed" results and only helped somewhat. Despite that, he had been pushing hard to play on Sunday, which he would likely only be able to do if he got another pain injection.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s decision on playing is about functionality -- How close to his usual level can he get & can he play the way he’s accustomed to playing? Herbert took a pain-killing shot before Thursday’s practice and it helped some. He would again today if necessary. https://t.co/AYmpdDAUib — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Will Herbert be able to play at his regular high level with a rib cartilage fracture that could impede his movement and rotation? We'll find out when the Chargers and Jaguars face off at 4:05 p.m. ET.