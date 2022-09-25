1

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will start vs. Jaguars despite rib cartilage fracture

Liz Roscher
·1 min read

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active and will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday despite dealing with a rib cartilage fracture.

Herbert's injury happened on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 2, when the Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. He took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the contest but managed to finish the game (and even got off a few good throws), but was clearly in pain.

Herbert reportedly received a pain injection earlier this week, but it had"mixed" results and only helped somewhat. Despite that, he had been pushing hard to play on Sunday, which he would likely only be able to do if he got another pain injection.

Will Herbert be able to play at his regular high level with a rib cartilage fracture that could impede his movement and rotation? We'll find out when the Chargers and Jaguars face off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on September 15, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Chargers QB Justin Herbert will play on Sunday vs. the Jaguars even though he fractured his rib cartilage in Week 2. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

