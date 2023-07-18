Chargers QB Justin Herbert sits at No. 35 on PFF’s 50 best players ranking

As we inch closer to the regular season, publications, media outlets, and fans alike race to showcase their player and team rankings. Chargers players continue to be looked at with admiration, including fourth-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

Pro Football Focus released their quarterback rankings of all 32 projected starters ahead of the 2023 season, placing Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes back on top. Following Mahomes is Bills QB Josh Allen, who continues to put up awe-inspiring postseason numbers and lead his team to success year in and year out. Bengals QB Joe Burrow takes the third spot on their rankings, leading his team to back-to-back AFC Championship games and appearing in the Super Bowl in his sophomore season.

The most exciting for Chargers fans is ranking No. 4: Herbert. Herbert takes this spot over many other young quarterbacks that are consistently debated upon; Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence. He also sits one spot above new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Herbert continues to see success through coaching changes and injuries, breaking records every season and maintaining a high level of quarterback play through many difficult moments. In Herbert’s first three seasons, he has 1,316 completions (1st all-time), 14,089 passing yards (1st all-time), and 94 passing TDs (2nd all-time) on top of 8 other NFL records.

Herbert also lands at No. 35 on the PFF50, which is the list of the 50 best players in the NFL right now. With the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the Chargers’ coaching staff and wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the wide receiver room, Herbert should see an uptick in production this season – solidifying his rankings and potentially moving him even higher.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire