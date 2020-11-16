Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets another milestone in loss to Dolphins

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert experienced arguably his least productive performance of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Herbert only finished 20-of-32 passing for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception along with four carries for 10 yards and a score.

Nonetheless, the former Oregon product still managed to write his name in the record books.

Herbert became the first rookie in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes in six consecutive games.

Herbert’s first touchdown pass was a rollout to find tight end Hunter Henry in the back of the end zone. The second came late when Herbert found his favorite target, wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The losses have been difficult on fans to cope with, but the six-time Rookie of the Week’s dominance has been enjoyable.

Herbert will have the opportunity to put up one of his best outings next weekend when the Chargers face the Jets, who have one of the worst pass defenses in the league.