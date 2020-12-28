What Chargers QB Justin Herbert said after record-setting performance

The Chargers won their third consecutive game on Sunday, defeating the Broncos by the score of 19-16.

While the outcome was positive, the highlight of the victory was quarterback Justin Herbert writing his name in the NFL history books.

In the second quarter, Herbert hooked up with running back Austin Ekeler for a nine-yard touchdown, which marked his 28th passing touchdown, surpassing Browns’ Baker Mayfield for the most touchdowns by a rookie.

After setting the record, Herbert wasn’t even aware that he accomplished such a great feat.

“Just running off the sideline after celebrating with those guys,” Herbert said. “I think someone mentioned it to me. So pretty cool statistic. Just glad we got the win today.”

Los Angeles has overcame a lot after suffering a multitude of close losses this season. But he has helped propel the team to three consecutive game-winning drives.

“I think experience is the greatest teacher, and as tough as that stretch was, I think we got better from it,” Herbert said. “We learn from it, and kind of like we’re saying, I think we’ve played some pretty good football over these three past weeks.”

It wouldn’t be like Herbert if he didn’t credit the rest of his teammates for their recent success.

“I think it means a bunch to our team,” Herbert said. “I think it’s a season of all the hard work that we’ve put in this offseason, through these months of football and to have guys up front and some receivers and some running backs that make a lot of plays. It all goes to them.”