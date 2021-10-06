Chargers QB Justin Herbert reaches major milestone vs. Raiders

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed his 500th pass in Monday night’s victory over the Raiders.

Accomplishing this feat in only 19 starts, Herbert is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to reach 500 passes before his 20th NFL start.

The milestone came from a four-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook just before halftime at SoFi Stadium. The completion was Herbert’s third touchdown pass of the night, giving Los Angeles a 21-0 lead over Las Vegas.

The reigning AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year entered the Monday night matchup with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Through the first two games, Herbert had thrown more interceptions than touchdowns; however, that changed in Week 3 when the former Oregon product threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns against the Chiefs.

Herbert also joined quarterbacks Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes in reaching 10 total touchdowns in his first three primetime starts.

Despite this only being Herbert’s second season, he is already seventh in franchise history in career passing yards and ranks sixth in career touchdown passes. Last season, the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year made 15 starts and threw for 4,336 and 31 touchdowns for the Chargers.

Herbert is making strides in arguably the most competitive division in the AFC, most recently defeating the Chiefs and the Raiders, totaling seven touchdowns and no interceptions through his last two games.