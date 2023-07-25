Chargers, QB Justin Herbert reach 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension

Justin Herbert is now the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert got his deal.

The Los Angeles Chargers reached a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with Herbert on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The team confirmed the deal, but did not release specifics.

The deal makes Herbert the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

The #Chargers and star QB Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M, per me and @MikeGarafolo, including monster guarantees to protect Herbert and lock him in for the future.

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, his third with the Chargers after they selected him with the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2020 out of Oregon. Herbert was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $26.5 million deal this fall.

In his first three seasons in the league, Herbert has thrown for 14,089 yards, the most any player has thrown for in his first three NFL seasons in league history. He has thrown for 94 touchdowns over that span, which is second-most only to Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Herbert is the only player in league history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Herbert is the latest quarterback this offseason to sign a huge contract extension. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal, and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is due for a massive extension soon. Hurts' deal set a record when it was signed, and then Jackson broke that mark with his deal. Burrow's contract is expected to be in that range, if not reset the quarterback market once again, when it gets done.

Herbert and the Chargers went 10-7 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, though they were knocked out in the wild-card round. Herbert will get to work with new Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this season, who landed in Los Angeles earlier this year after holding the same post with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers open their season Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins.