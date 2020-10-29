Chargers QB Justin Herbert named Offensive Rookie of the Month
After a historic month, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has earned the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month award for October. Herbert was 67-of-102 passing for 901 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception over the team’s last three games. Herbert picked up his first professional win last Sunday against the Jaguars. In that matchup, he threw for a season-high 347 yards and 66 rushing yards. The first-round pick is currently the slight favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year over Bengals QB Joe Burrow, per Odds Shark