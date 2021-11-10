Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert named AFC offensive player of the week after dominating Eagles

Another AFC West star has been named the conference’s player of the week at his respective position after facing the Eagles.

Just days after going 32-of-38 passing for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert was named the AFC offensive player of the Week.

Herbert led a 15-play, 64-yard final drive to help set up Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia 27-24.

The Eagles (3-6) will head to Denver to face the 5-4 Broncos in Week 10.

