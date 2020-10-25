Chargers QB Justin Herbert can make history vs. Jaguars

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has exemplified dominance in his first four starts of his professional career, putting up eye-popping numbers and accomplishing outstanding feats.

Going into his fifth start on Sunday against the Jaguars, Herbert has the opportunity to continue to write his name in the NFL’s record books.

With at least three touchdown passes, Herbert can join Texans’ Deshaun Watson (2017) as the only rookie quarterbacks in history with 3+ TD passes in three straight games.

Herbert can also join Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes as the only players with 250+ passing yards in each of their first five games, per NFL Communications.

Coming off a bye and facing a Jacksonville defense that has given up at least 300 passing yards and/or two touchdowns in five of their last six games played, Herbert is capable of joining elite company.