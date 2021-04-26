Chargers QB Justin Herbert eager to keep learning after stellar rookie season

Jeff Miller
·3 min read
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Denver Broncos.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 27. After using their first pick in the 2020 draft to select Herbert, the Chargers don't have a draft need at QB this year. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

As the Chargers prepare for the NFL draft, The Los Angeles Times will examine their roster. Part 8 of 8: Quarterbacks.

He had eight 300-yard passing games and threw for at least three touchdowns six times.

The average NFL quarterback rating per game last season was 93.6. Justin Herbert topped that mark in 10 of his 15 starts.

Just imagine what he might do now with a little experience.

A year ago, there was massive uncertainty about Herbert as the Chargers prepared for the draft. One knock against him was his admission at the combine about being unsure if he could succeed in the NFL.

Eleven months later, he was voted the NFL’s top offensive rookie by a considerable margin.

Now, Herbert is back in Costa Mesa, participating in virtual meetings and leading small group workouts, something coach Brandon Staley called “refreshing” and “exciting.”

“Such a special sign that he chooses to work out with us,” the new Chargers coach continued. “Just being at the front of all those workouts, I think, says a lot to your team.”

So does this: Herbert led the Chargers on late game-winning drives three times and did so dramatically, producing them in successive weeks starting Dec. 13.

The Chargers beat Atlanta and Denver in the closing seconds of regulation with field goals and Las Vegas in the final two minutes of overtime with a one-yard run by Herbert.

“The best quarterbacks are great at the end of the game,” Staley said. “I think that Justin certainly expressed himself to the NFL in that way. What’s exciting is he’s just at the beginning.”

Oh, yeah, just at the beginning. Herbert, whose work ethic has been celebrated, only figures to improve with experience. He has vowed this offseason to, among other things, focus on his mechanics.

The Chargers changing head coaches and offensive systems likely won’t be a deterrent. Herbert was an excellent student growing up in Oregon and said another goal for this summer is to master the playbook.

Every possibility remains alive for Herbert, including being the Chargers’ franchise quarterback for years to come.

Under contract for 2021: Herbert ($6 million), Easton Stick ($919,655), Chase Daniel ($850,000).

Free agents: The Chargers signed Daniel, a veteran of 11 NFL seasons and five NFL teams, to potentially back up Herbert. They could sign another quarterback to have an extra arm in training camp.

Draft: Like every year, there’s very little certain about what will happen in this draft. But, with Herbert on board, the Chargers absolutely have had no reason to be preoccupied with evaluating the 2021 quarterback class.

Roster decisions: Daniel and Stick, a fifth-round selection in 2019, will compete for the No. 2 job. Stick has appeared in one NFL game and for just two snaps. He should receive plenty of time in the preseason to prove he’s ready to be the regular backup.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

