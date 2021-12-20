Three Chargers starters are going on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, and center Corey Linsley are going on the list. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is expected to hold a press conference later on Monday.

Bosa went on the list last month as an unvaccinated close contact and returned without missing a game. If he is still unvaccinated and tested positive, he will not be able to be activated in time to play against the Texans in Week 16.

Under revised rules rolled out last week, players who are vaccinated can test off the list as soon as a day after they are placed on it.

Chargers putting Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk