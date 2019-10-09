Chargers put Mike Pouncey on IR

The Chargers suffered another injury hit Wednesday.

The team announced that center Mike Pouncey was placed on injured reserve, and that they signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy to take his roster spot.

Pouncey suffered a neck injury last week, and it was apparently serious enough to keep him out at least eight weeks. They’re still without left tackle Russell Okung (blood clots), making a mess out of what was supposed to be a solid line.

The Chargers will likely move Dan Feeney into the middle and plug Forrest Lamp in at left guard.

Groy spent the last four seasons with the Bills, and was in camp with the Saints this offseason.