Chargers put Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 reserve list

The Steelers may be missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick next Sunday night due to COVID-19 protocols and the Chargers may be without a pair of defensive linemen.

Defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Vaccinated players who tested positive can return in under 10 days if they’re asymptomatic and receive two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players are out 10 days for testing positive and five days if they were close contacts to someone who did.

Bosa has 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles this season. Tillery has 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is the only other Chargers player currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.

