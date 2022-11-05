Chargers put Donald Parham on injured reserve

Chargers tight end Donald Parham will miss at least four weeks.

Parham, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, was placed on injured reserve today, which means he’ll miss at least the next four games.

Parham has shown promise when healthy but has struggled to remain healthy. This year he has played in only two games. Last year his season ended with a scary head injury that saw him unconscious on the field in front of a national television audience.

The Chargers also signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the practice squad and activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

