Chargers put Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in the kitchen in their schedule release video

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the NFL’s best social media teams, and that group outdid itself in their 2024 schedule release video. The Chargers used a Sims template to describe all their opponents in regular season order, and the turnaround time for the Kansas City Chiefs was pretty impressive. Soon after the news came out about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s comments at a commencement speech in which he insisted that women are inherently happier as homemakers, the Chargers put Butker in the kitchen.

Maybe that’s where HE belongs.

Chargers’ schedule release fell a little flat for me this year but enjoyed the Harrison Butker cameo pic.twitter.com/Cp2V0saVsC — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 16, 2024

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said during his speech at Benedictine College, a liberal arts institution in Atchison, Kansas. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today, able to be the man that I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all. Homemaker.”

“Homemaker” can also align as “Woman who has no control of her own financial circumstances.” Not always, but far too frequently.

According to the Institute for Family Studies, two of the most prevalent reasons women return to abusive relationships are isolation, and financial constraints.

Isolation. A common tactic of manipulative partners is to separate their victim from family and friends. Sometimes this is physical, as one woman experienced: “I was literally trapped in the backwoods of WV, and he would use my little boy to keep me close.” Other times isolation is emotional, as one woman was told: “You can either have friends and family or you can have me.”

Financial Constraints. Many referred to financial limitations, and these were often connected to caring for children: “I had no family, two young children, no money, and guilt because he had brain damage from a car accident.” Others were unable to keep jobs because of the abuser’s control or their injuries, and others were used financially by their abuser: “[My] ex racked up thousands of debt in my name.”

Not to say, of course, that every relationship with one breadwinner and one homemaker is this way. But when you look to exert an unusual amount of control over your partner, the result is the same. If Mrs. Butker is completely happy being a homemaker, more power to her. But this is not always the case, and the myth of women being better off in the home than anywhere else is an obvious tactic of manipulation and control.

