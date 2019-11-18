Chargers promote a tackle for tonight

The Chargers’ difficulty keeping an offensive line intact continues, and they’re making a move before tonight’s game in Mexico City.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Chargers are promoting tackle Spencer Drango from the practice squad today.

Left tackle Russell Okung was downgraded to doubtful because of a groin injury. He didn’t practice last week. They’re also without right tackle Sam Tevi (knee).

Drango, a former fifth-round pick of the Browns, started 19 games in 2016 and 2017. He was the trivia answer who had to replace Joe Thomas in the starting lineup. He spent last year on the Chargers practice squad as well.