Chargers promote EDGE Joe Gaziano, RB Troymaine Pope to active roster

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they have elevated edge defender Joe Gaziano and running back Troymaine Pope to the active roster ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

EDGE Joey Bosa is currently questionable with ankle, triceps and knee injuries. Gaziano, the undrafted rookie out of Northwestern, is capable of filling in as a base defensive end.

Gaziano finished his collegiate career with 152 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, 15 passes defensed and 10 forced fumbles.

Pope was added as the third running back behind Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley. Star RB Austin Ekeler was placed on the injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury in last weekend’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.