Chargers projected to travel most miles and time zones in 2024

The Chargers are slated to travel the most miles out of all the NFL teams.

Los Angeles tends to be high on the list annually as a West Coast team. That only gets accentuated this season, as the Chargers have to play against AFC North and NFC South teams as East Coast road games. The Bolts also make a particularly long road trip to Foxborough to take on the Patriots.

The Chargers’ schedule will span 36 time zone changes between coasts, and they will travel 26,803 miles overall. LA was fifth last season.

Adding to the schedule madness is each AFC team having an extra road game this year. The annual NFL tradition since enacting the 17th game specifies that teams rotate the extra AFC vs. NFC game between conferences.

It will be interesting to see how the Chargers are able to respond on a week-to-week basis and how much it will affect them.

