Chargers projected to receive 3 compensatory picks in 2025

With the Jim Harbaugh era underway, the Chargers retooled their roster over the past couple of months, letting go of former players. However, there is a chance that they could be compensated for their losses.

According to Over The Cap, Los Angeles is projected to receive three compensatory picks for the departure of Kenneth Murray (Titans), Austin Ekeler (Commanders) and Gerald Everett (Bears).

The league gives out 32 compensatory picks from the third through seventh rounds of the draft each year based on a selected pool of free agents lost. Among that, the largest 32 contracts signed by free agents based on average per-year value will net a team compensation.

A formula considers salary, playing time and postseason accolades to value players and determine whether teams should be compensated for those players leaving in free agency. However, the compensation for players is also determined by a formula dictated by individual teams’ gains and losses of unrestricted free agents each year.

The picks won’t be determined until after the 2024 season, but here’s to hoping that L.A. is able to end up with a total of ten picks.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire