Chargers preseason: 4 position battles to watch vs. Rams

The Chargers finally take the field on Saturday night for the first preseason matchup between the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Don’t expect to see the starters on the field for all that long, but there are still some position battles that will need to be monitored closely.

Here are four position battles to keep an eye on:

Running back

Austin Ekeler is not expected to play a single snap this preseason, which means that the spotlight is on those who will be fighting for the roles behind him: Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and Darius Bradwell.

Up to this point, Jackson has gotten the higher-up reps. Kelley, on the other hands, has looked improved, including in the passing game. Rountree hasn’t received a lot of attention, but his physicality as a runner has stood out.

Wide receiver

Like Ekeler, Keenan Allen isn’t likely to play in the preseason, and it wouldn’t be surprising to not see Mike Williams all that much, either. Nonetheless, who shines among the trio Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton and rookie Josh Palmer is an intriguing thing to watch for.

On the back end of the position, there’s going to be an intense battle for the last spot(s). After being drafted last year, K.J. Hill and Joe Reed need to prove themselves to the new coaching staff. But summer standouts like Austin Proehl and Jason Moore will be giving them a run for their money.

Swing tackle

The Chargers have their starting tackles set in stone with rookie Rashawn Slater and Bryan Bulaga, but if one of them goes down with an injury, who will be the next man up to fill the void?

Returning players who are vouching for the second spot on the depth chart are Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton. Added into the mix are rookies Brenden Jaimes, Darius Harper and Kyle Spalding.

Pipkins and Norton are the current front-runners, but have they improved from last season to be counted on? The two must show more functional strength to hold up against stronger pass-rushers on a snap-to-snap basis.

Defensive tackle

The four players presumed to earn a spot are Linval Jospeh, Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones and Christian Covington, but the final spot(s) is up for grabs.

The battle will be between returners Breiden Fehoko and Cortez Broughton has been a polarizing one up to this point, as the two have looked notably improved as pass rushers.