Chargers a possible landing spot for EDGE Jadeveon Clowney?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With Melvin Ingram’s future with the Chargers up in the air, the team will likely be looking for his potential replacement this offseason.

One option that Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton likes to fill the possible void is Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney.

Los Angeles can replace Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, with a younger player who has the same accolades in Clowney.

Although Leonard Floyd seems like a logical fit with the Chargers because of his breakout 2020 season under Staley with the Los Angeles Rams, Clowney is six months younger with a more decorated resume.

General manager Tom Telesco should consider Clowney an alternative to Floyd if he wants an edge-rusher who can also provide top-notch run support for a defense that ranked 18th against ground attacks this past year.

After signing a one-year deal with Tennessee, Clowney only recorded 19 tackles, 22 quarterback hurries, six pressures, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble during eight starts — before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Clowney was Pro Football Focus’ 19th best edge defender with a 74.9 overall grade overall in 2020.

Prior to his stint in Nashville, TN, the first overall selection of the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans and one with the Seahawks.

While he has flashed dominance here and there, he has failed to live up to the hype coming out of South Carolina, playing 16 games just once in seven years due to a string of injuries.

On top of that, the 28-year old has never had a double-digit sack season in his career and has had just three sacks in his last 19 NFL starts

Los Angeles, who has the ninth-most salary cap space available, could easily afford him. According to Spotrac‘s market value projection tool, Clowney could sign a one-year, $6.5 million deal, which is nearly half of what he made in 2020 with the Titans.

Will they want to? That ultimately becomes the question.

While Clowney fits head coach Brandon Staley’s scheme, I believe the Bolts would rather sign someone who’s been more productive and most importantly, is more durable, like Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Bud Dupree, among others. Or, they might elect to go the route of drafting one.

Either way, with a need at edge defender, nothing is off the table.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen says Congress needs to 'go big' for relief package

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that despite the strong job gains last month, Congress still needs to “go big” by passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package to get millions of people back to work sooner. In an interview with the PBS NewsHour on Friday, Yellen said Biden's package should not be trimmed just because the February jobs report showed 379,000 new jobs had been created, the best showing since October. “It is a big package but I think we need to go big now, and we can afford to go big,” Yellen said.

  • Let's Abandon These 3 Stock Market Myths for a More Profitable Future

    Whether you're a novice investor or have been investing for years, it can sometimes be difficult to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the stock market. Investing can be expensive, especially if you're investing in individual stocks. In fact, there are ways to get started in the stock market for just a few dollars.

  • Cowboys News: Will Aldon Smith return? Will Dan Quinn’s mojo?

    Discussed are ideas on the possible returns of both Gerald McCoy and Aldon Smith as well as Dan Quinn's impact as new Defensive Coordinator.

  • 2021 Rams Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Rams are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • After Biden lost the Iowa caucuses in 2020, staffers suggested that he refinance his house, new book says

    Joe Biden's campaign seemed dire after stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire, NBC reporter Jonathan Allen detailed in a new book.

  • ‘When are we releasing Dan Snyder?’ Fans rip owner after Washington releases Alex Smith

    Quarterback Alex Smith was officially released by the Washington Football Team. Many fans took the opportunity to rip owner Dan Snyder.

  • Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is ‘a level up’ from Jared Goff

    Michael Brockers admits Matthew Stafford is an upgrade over Jared Goff and doesn't see why the Rams can't win a Super Bowl.

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization. The team informed Smith he's being released, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official.

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Michael Brockers on J.J. Watt joining the Cardinals: “We all know who the real 9-9 is”

    In his recent remarks to TMZ.com, defensive lineman Michael Brockers didn’t simply comment on his team’s eventual new quarterback. Brockers also was asked to name the best defensive line in the NFC West, given the arrival of J.J. Watt in Arizona. “You already know that question, bro. It’s all about consistency, what the Rams been [more]

  • New McShay mock has the Jags addressing secondary with the 25th pick

    With secondary still a concern, Todd McShay thinks the Jaguars will draft TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 25th pick.

  • Blake Griffin a good fit for the Lakers? Breaking down what he could bring

    Blake Griffin is back on the free-agent market after the Detroit Pistons bought him out of his contract. Here's why the Lakers should pass on him.

  • Shields makes history with unanimous decision win over Dicaire

    Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favour. "I was trying for the knockout," said Shield, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Five possible destinations for Blake Griffin after Pistons buyout

    If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Joe Montana admits the obvious: Tom Brady is the NFL's GOAT

    Seven Super Bowl rings. Three MVPs. 14 Pro Bowls. The NFL passing TD record.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

    The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.