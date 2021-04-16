Chargers players release statement saying many will skip voluntary workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myung J. Chun&#x002009;&#x002009;Los Angeles Times DERWIN JAMES
Safety Derwin James will be one of the few Chargers at the facility during voluntary workouts because he is recovering from an injury. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Players from the Chargers joined the movement Friday and released a statement that indicated many of them will not participate during voluntary in-person offseason workouts.

Several NFL teams have taken similar stances as the league and the players association have been unable to agree on protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike many clubs, however, the Chargers’ statement suggested some players will take part in in-person gatherings at the team’s facility.

Safety Derwin James, for one, has been a regular in Costa Mesa as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season in training camp.

The first phase of offseason programs begins Monday with virtual meetings. There also can be small groups for strength and conditioning work. The NFL announced this week that May 19 will be the first week of in-person work.

For the Chargers, a limited offseason program could impact the transition to new head coach Brandon Staley. Only two assistant coaches remain from the previous staff.

Staley also had a limited offseason in 2020 during his only year as defensive coordinator of the Rams, however, and managed to put together a unit that was the best in the NFL in the regular season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Draft 2021: Should Giants draft DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle?

    DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle: If the Giants have a choice, which Alabama WR should they pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • Bears sign Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal

    Marquise Goodwin intends to play in 2021, and he has found a place to play in 2021. The receiver signed a one-year contract with the Bears, the team announced Friday night. The 49ers traded Goodwin to the Eagles during the 2020 draft weekend, but Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Due [more]

  • Cowboys Wire Podcast: Prescott MVP odds may be low, value bets for No. 10 pick

    With the NFL getting their gambling on, it's only right that the attention of the offseason includes a look at capitalizing on the odds. They are everywhere for who the 2021 MVP may be and also who the Dallas Cowboys might end up selecting with the ...

  • NY Jets Draft targets 2021: 10 sleeper prospects for Gang Green

    10 sleeper prospects the New York Jets could target in 2021 NFL Draft: Joe Douglas had a solid draft last season, and he's looking to have another.

  • Trevor Lawrence Is Signing With Adidas, Joining Mahomes, Rodgers

    Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson football star and presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, is signing with Adidas, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. One of the most anticipated NFL prospects of the past decade, Lawrence will join an Adidas football roster that includes star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick […]

  • Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/15/2021

  • Patriots waive recently unretired center Dustin Woodard

    The New England Patriots have decided to move on without Dustin Woodard and waived the recently unretired center on Friday afternoon.

  • Browns release defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in cost-saving move

    Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had been due to make $11 million this year until the Cleveland Browns released him Friday.

  • Giants call up Camilo Doval, hard-throwing right-hander, for debut

    Hard-throwing right-hander Camilo Doval will get his first look in the big leagues this weekend. The Giants called him up to take Johnny Cueto's roster spot.

  • Projected win totals for every team in the NFC North

    See the projected win totals for the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions for the 2021 NFL season.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Jake Paul retracts claim of having CTE: ‘I should not have misspoken’

    Jake Paul admitted wrongdoing with his controversial claim that he had "early signs" of CTE.

  • UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results & video: Whittaker vs. Gastelum set; one bout canceled

    The pivotal middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum is set now that the UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results are official. Whittaker, Gastelum, and the rest of the fighters on the UFC Vegas 24 card weighed in Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, making their bouts official for Saturday's event. UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place inside the Apex. The former UFC middleweight champ, Whittaker is looking to continue building momentum. He lost the belt to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019. Whittaker has since won back-to-back bouts against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. Adding Gastelum to his hit list would put Whittaker in the perfect position to try and regain the belt. Gastelum is also trying to keep the wheels turning. He came out of a three-fight skid by defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 earlier this year. A win over Whittaker would not only bolster his confidence, but also his standing in the division in which he once contended for the interim title. Whittaker and Gastelum had been slated to meet at UFC 234, when Whittaker still held the belt. The bout was canceled with just hours to go after Whittaker was rushed into emergency surgery because of an abdominal hernia of the intestine and a twisted and collapsed bowel. Both fighters made weight on Friday, Whittaker at 185.5 pounds and Gastelum at 185 pounds. Zarah Fairn was 8 pounds over, UFC Vegas 24 bout canceled Zarah Fairn, who missed by a wide margin, had her bout canceled. She stepped on the scale at 147 pounds, a full 8 pounds over weight for her 139-pound catchweight fight. Her opponent, Josiane Nunes, weighed 136 pounds. With there being an 11-pound difference in weight and the severe miss, the bout was not allowed to take place. The final fighter to the scale, Tracy Cortez, also missed weight, but just barely. She initially stepped on the scale at 127 pounds. Officials brought out a curtain booth. Cortez undressed and weighed 126.5 pounds, still 0.5 pound above the limit. Pending medical clearance, Cortez's bout with Justine Kish, who weighed 125.5 pounds, will likely be allowed to continue. Cortez would forfeit a portion of her purse to Kish to keep the bout intact. With such a close miss, the penalty would likely be 20 percent. TRENDING > Amanda Nunes puts bantamweight title on the line at UFC 265 against Julianna Pena UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in video: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Here's what MLB is doing for Jackie Robinson Day in 2021

    More than 100 MLB players are donating their salaries to the Players Alliance.

  • Carlos Rodón throws second no-hitter of 2021, misses perfect game by two outs

    A ninth-inning HBP cost Rodón a perfect game.

  • Jazz star Donovan Mitchell helped off floor after suffering ankle sprain vs. Pacers

    After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.

  • Ranking the likeliest players to win end-of-year awards this season

    HoopsHype ranks the 15 likeliest NBA players to win end-of-year awards for the 2020-21 season.