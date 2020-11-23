Chargers’ Players of the Game in Week 11 vs. Jets

The Chargers took care of business against the Jets, picking up their third win by the score of 34-28.

There were a few players who contributed to the Week 11 victory. Let’s take a look at who’s deserving of this week’s awards.

Offensive Player of the Game: QB Justin Herbert

Going into the contest, there was a good opportunity for a bounce back game for Herbert, as he was set to face a depleted secondary. The rookie put the team on his back, finishing 37-of-49 passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He was composed, in control and had a few highlight reel throws. It won’t come as a surprise if and when we see Herbert win the Offensive Rookie of the Week.

Defensive Player of the Game: CB Tevaughn Campbell

This was a toss up between Campbell, linebacker Denzel Perryman and edge defender Joey Bosa. Perryman made a few energetic plays against the pass and run, showing that he should be retained after this season. Bosa was called for a few penalties, including a questionable roughing the passer call, but his presence was felt against the pass. Campbell, however, made two clutch plays that had a big impact, an interception returned for a touchdown and the game-ensuing pass deflection.

Special Teams Player of the Game: K Michael Badgley

The special teams woes continued today. But Badgley continued to overcome his blunders from earlier this season, finishing perfect on all six of his kicks, including a long of 44 yards. One of these days, it will be someone other than Badgley, hopefully.

