Chargers players didn’t like Steelers “theme music” playing at their stadium

The Chargers have played enough home games since moving to Los Angeles to make it clear that they don’t enjoy much of a home-field advantage in a stadium that’s often filled by fans of the visiting team.

It was no different on Sunday night as cheers for the Steelers could be heard throughout Pittsburgh’s 24-17 victory. It felt even more like Heinz Field in the fourth quarter when the opening strains of Styx’s “Renegade” began playing on the stadium’s speakers.

As Chargers running back Melvin Gordon noted, the song is “theme music” at Steelers games and neither he nor teammates like guard Forrest Lamp appreciated hearing it at their home field.

“We’re used to not having any fans here,” Lamp said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It does suck, though, when they’re playing their music in the fourth quarter. We’re the ones at home. I don’t know who’s in charge of that but they probably should be fired.”

The song sparked loud cheers from Steelers fans, which made it hard to hear that the song switched to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” in an attempted joke at the expense of those fans. The joke missed the mark, however, and the powers that be might want to avoid any Packers-themed musical humor come Week Nine.