Which Chargers player would you want on the Bears?

The Bears welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Soldier Field on Sunday in what's suddenly turned into a must-win game if Chicago's playoff hopes are to survive into the second half of the season. And despite Los Angeles' unimpressive 2-5 record, they field a very talented roster (especially on offense) that's capable of giving the Bears a massive headache.

In fact, several players on the Chargers' offense would be pretty significant upgrades for Chicago.

It starts at the most obvious position - quarterback - where Philip Rivers is in the twilight of a potential Hall-of-Fame career. He's definitely lost some juice off his fastball, but even at just 80% of what he was in his prime, he'd still be a significant upgrade over Mitch Trubisky. Rivers is completing 66% of his passes this season for 2,114 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, numbers that put him on pace for 4,832 yards and 25 scores. Bears fans would sacrifice a limb for stats like that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Part of the reason Rivers is so successful is his talented cast of pass-catchers, led by wide receiver Keenan Allen, who'd look awfully nice lining up next to Allen Robinson. Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three scores this season, including a 13-catch, 183-yard and two-touchdown game in Week 3. He's always capable, on any given week, of going off and shredding a defense. He's averaged nearly 100 catches and 1,300 yards over the last two seasons and will be a big reason why the Chargers keep Sunday's game close.

Story continues

At running back, Melvin Gordon appears like he'd be an upgrade for the Bears, but it's not a given. He has just one season over 1,000 rushing yards, and until last year, hadn't averaged over 4.0 yards per carry at any time in his career. He broke out in 2018 (he averaged 5.1 yards per carry) but managed to play just 12 games because of injuries. There are certainly some reasons to suggest a young running back like David Montgomery could emerge as a better pro than Gordon's been up to this point, but it's way too early so suggest that will be the case.

And then there's tight end Hunter Henry, who despite dealing with some bad injury luck, has been a very productive young player and is one of the most promising up-and-comers at his position. Henry's played in just three games this season but already has 18 catches for 257 yards and two scores. Compare those numbers with Trey Burton's, who's played in five games in 2019 and has just 68 yards. Total. On the year. So, yeah, Henry is an upgrade too.

Rivers over Trubisky, Allen over Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller, Gordon over all of Chicago's running backs, and Henry over Burton. It's a pretty clean sweep at the skill positions, even if the Allen vs. the Bears' No. 2 receivers isn't all that fair.

As is the case every week, it's really difficult to find a player on an opposing defense that stands out as an obvious upgrade for Chicago. But this time, it's different.

Imagine, if you will, Khalil Mack rushing a quarterback on one side while Chargers' star Joey Bosa chases him down from the other. It would be pass-rushing bliss. In fact, it would be exactly what the Bears were hoping for from Mack and Leonard Floyd, which hasn't exactly panned out.

Bosa is the Chargers' highest-graded defensive player, per Pro Football Focus, with an 89.5 score this season. His 29 QB pressures and five sacks are precisely what Chicago's defense is missing from Mack's 'Robin' in 2019. Bosa would be the ideal fit.

So, which of these players would make the biggest impact in Chicago if this fantasy turned into reality? Clearly, it's Bosa, who would flip the Bears' defense from an already elite group to one of the best that ever stepped onto an NFL field.

What say you? Head over to our Twitter page and let us know which Charger you'd love to see in a Bears uniform.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Which Chargers player would you want on the Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago