Chargers plan to activate Joey Bosa vs. Rams, expected to be on snap count

After missing the past few months with a groin injury, edge defender Joey Bosa is expected to be back on the field this weekend against the Rams.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Friday that the Chargers plan to activate Bosa for Week 17.

Staley added that Bosa will likely be on a snap count as he works his way back into live-game action.

Bosa has been sidelined since Week 3 after undergoing surgery to aid some chronic issues in his core. He was designated to return this week and said he’s feeling better than he has in years.

Bosa recorded ten pressures, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble before being placed on injured reserve.

