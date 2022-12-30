While the Chargers will have one key defensive player back for Sunday’s game against the cross-town Rams, they won’t have another.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brandon Staley said at his Friday press conference that the Chargers plan to activate Joey Bosa for Week 17.

Bosa has been sidelined since September, undergoing surgery to remedy some chronic issues in his core. He was designated to return this week and said he’s feeling better than he has in years.

But the Chargers won’t have safety Derwin James, who has been ruled out with a concussion. James was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

James suffered the concussion from his illegal hit on receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night’s game. James was ejected from the contest. Dulin has also been ruled out with a concussion as the Colts play the Giants this week.

Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) is the only other Chargers player with a game status and he’s questionable.

Chargers plan to activate Joey Bosa, Derwin James out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk