Chargers place unvaccinated pass rusher Joey Bosa on COVID-19 reserve list

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa chases Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers could be without three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Another defensive starter, tackle Jerry Tillery, also ended up on the list Tuesday, leaving his status for the Chargers’ game against Pittsburgh at SoFi Stadium in doubt.

Bosa is unvaccinated and Tillery is vaccinated, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was placed on the COVID list last week, missed the team’s 27-20 loss to Minnesota.

The Chargers haven’t yet ruled out Bosa for Sunday, suggesting he has been deemed a close contact and hasn't tested positive. If that’s the case, he could be cleared in time to play.

Vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return once they receive two consecutive negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they have symptoms, they must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Bosa leads the Chargers with 5 1/2 sacks. He has 28 tackles and three forced fumbles. Against the Vikings, he had a strip sack of Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.

Tillery has played at least 75% of the Chargers' defensive snaps in eight of nine games this season. He is second on the team with 2 1/2 sacks and has 30 total tackles.

The Steelers also are dealing with COVID issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the list. Roethlisberger missed Pittsburgh’s game Sunday against Detroit and was replaced by Mason Rudolph.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.