Chargers place Trey Pipkins on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers did not have a positive COVID-19 test Friday, but they still placed offensive tackle Trey Pipkins on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Pipkins had close contact with Ryan Groy, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp and quarterback Easton Stick were cleared, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

Pipkins, though, still could play Sunday against the Broncos.

“He’s not ruled out of the game,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “So he’s questionable, but there’s a chance he can play on Sunday.”

The problem the Chargers face is offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga (back) and Storm Norton (knee) are questionable with their injuries. Bulaga has made three starts at right tackle, with Pipkins started the past three games in Bulaga’s absence.

Tyree St. Louis will start at right tackle if Bulaga, Pipkins and Norton are out.

“Tyree St. Louis, he’s a versatile athlete. We’ve played him at guard and tackle,” Lynn said. “He’s a healthy body.”

If St. Louis starts at right tackle, the Chargers could start Scott Quessenberry at right guard.

The Chargers have ruled out offensive guard Trai Turner (groin), and they list quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) as questionable.

