Chargers place Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa, starting DT Jerry Tillery on COVID list

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two defensive starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa and starting defensive tackle Jerry Tillery both joined the list ahead of Sunday's primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's not clear if either or both players have contracted COVID-19. Placement on the list means that a player has either contracted COVID-19 or is considered a close contact to someone who has.

Will Bosa, Tillery be available vs. Steelers?

The Los Angeles Times reports that Tillery is vaccinated and Bosa is not. Unvaccinated players are required to isolate for 10 days after contracting COVID-19. Unvaccinated players deemed close contacts are required to isolate for five days, meaning Bosa could be cleared to play by Sunday if he doesn't test positive.

Joey Bosa is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bosa leads the Chargers with 5.5 sacks while Tillery is second on the team with 2.5 sacks. The Steelers could be missing key players as well because of COVID-19. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sunday's game will be key as the 5-4 Chargers and 5-3-1 Steelers both remain in playoff contention at the midpoint of the NFL season.