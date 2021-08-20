The Chargers have made a few roster moves on Friday afternoon, including placing a couple of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Nasir Adderley and cornerback Ryan Smith are both going on the COVID-19 list. It’s not currently known whether Adderley and Smith tested positive or are close contacts of someone who did. Only unvaccinated players can be considered a close contact under the current agreement between the league and players association.

Los Angeles has also re-signed receiver Michael Bandy. The Chargers waived Bandy earlier this week to reduce the roster to 85 players following the first preseason game. Bandy played a handful of snaps in the first preseason contest against the Rams, though he didn’t record any stats.

Bandy played his college ball at the University of San Diego and also played a pair of seasons in The Spring League.

Chargers place Nasir Adderley, Ryan Smith on COVID-19 list, sign Michael Bandy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk