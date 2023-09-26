Chargers place Mike Williams on injured reserve

The Chargers placed wide receiver Mike Williams on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Williams tore an ACL in Sunday's game, ending his season.

He caught 19 passes for 249 yards with one touchdown this season.

The Chargers made the addition of receiver Simi Fehoko official, signing him from the Steelers' practice squad to take Williams spot on the 53-player roster.

Fehoko entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2021. He has appeared in 10 games, making three catches for 24 yards.

The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.