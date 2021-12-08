The Chargers have put two more key players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris were both placed on the list today.

They join wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, as key players who are now not with the team.

Allen and Williams are the Chargers’ top two wide receivers, and losing both of them at the same time will be a major blow to quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense. Harris is a starter at cornerback and his loss is a significant hit to the defense.

If Williams and Harris are unvaccinated and tested positive, they’ll be out for at least 10 days, which would mean not only missing Sunday’s game against the Giants but also next Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Chargers place Mike Williams, Chris Harris on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk