The Chargers announced they placed defensive end Melvin Ingram on injured reserve Friday. It ends his season as it’s his second stint on injured reserve in 2020.

Ingram missed three games earlier this season with his knee injury. He played the past five games, including 55 snaps Sunday, but he had not practiced all week.

“It’s been an ongoing thing, and Melvin has been fighting through it,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern Cal News Group. “He’s a soldier. He’s been trying to play with it, but right now, it’s best he gives that some rest.”

The Chargers will rotate Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery and Emeke Egbule at the LEO position.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has taken Ingram’s roster spot, with the Chargers activating him off injured reserve. The Chargers placed Harris on injured reserve with a foot injury on Sept. 29

Harris left the Broncos to sign a five-year, $42.5 million deal with the Chargers in free agency. He has made 15 tackles and a pass breakup in three games this season.

Harris’ return is good timing for the Chargers.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) and defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder/chest) won’t play. Running back Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) is questionable after limited practices all week.

Chargers place Melvin Ingram on IR, activate Chris Harris from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk