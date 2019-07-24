Chargers place Melvin Gordon on did not report, Russell Okung on NFI

Running back Melvin Gordon didn’t show up to training camp Wednesday, which was expected, prompting the Chargers to place him on the did not report list.

The Chargers announced a number of moves, with Gordon stealing the headline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon has indicated a willingness to sit out as long as it takes to get a long-term deal. The Chargers reportedly aren’t willing to meet Gordon’s asking price for a new deal.

Gordon has to report by the Tuesday of Week 10 to get credit for a season needed to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Chargers made the signing of running back Derrick Gore official, adding a body at the position in Gordon’s absence.

The Chargers also moved offensive tackle Russell Okung to the non-football illness list with an undisclosed illness and placed linebacker Jatavis Brown on the physically unable to perform list.