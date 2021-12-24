Chargers place Justin Jones on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers placed defensive lineman Justin Jones on their COVID-19 reserve list, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports. Jones becomes the 11th player the team has placed on the list, including one practice squad player.

Jones has played nine games this season, seeing action on 389 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams. He has 30 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries. and a pass breakup.

The good news for the Chargers is they will have cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. this week as he has cleared concussion protocol.

Tight end Donald Parham (concussion) will miss the game.

Safety Derwin James (hamstring) is questionable.

