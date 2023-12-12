Chargers place Justin Herbert on IR, activate Joshua Palmer

The Chargers have officially placed Justin Herbert on injured reserve, ending the quarterback's season.

Los Angeles announced earlier on Tuesday that Herbert would undergo surgery on his right index finger to repair a fracture suffered during Sunday's loss to Denver.

In 13 games this season, Herbert completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Easton Stick is set to start against the Raiders on Thursday night.

Los Angeles has activated receiver Joshua Palmer off of injured reserve. He has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against the Bears in late October. Palmer has 23 catches for 377 yards with a touchdown in 2023.

Additionally, the Chargers signed quarterback Max Duggan to their 53-man roster. He is set to back up Stick. The TCU product was a seventh-round pick in the spring and was waived at the end of training camp but stuck with the team into the regular season on the practice squad.