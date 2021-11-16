Chargers place Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 list
The Bolts were hit with another jolt on Tuesday. Make it a double.
The Los Angeles Chargers placed star defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
This comes after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021
The status of both players is in doubt for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.