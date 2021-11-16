Chargers place Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bolts were hit with another jolt on Tuesday. Make it a double.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed star defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The status of both players is in doubt for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Recommended Stories