Chargers place Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery on COVID-19 list

The Bolts were hit with another jolt on Tuesday. Make it a double.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed star defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The status of both players is in doubt for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.