Chargers place Jalen Guyton on injured reserve

The Chargers placed receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve Tuesday after claiming outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers from the Titans.

Guyton will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

He made his first two catches of the season Sunday, picking up 64 yards, including a 54-yard catch.

In his four seasons with the Chargers, Guyton has 61 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

