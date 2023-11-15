Chargers place Chris Rumph on injured reserve, sign Justin Hollins

The Chargers placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Rumph will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot, which he injured in pregame warmups Sunday.

He made five tackles and a fumble recovery in six appearances this season. The 2021 fourth-round pick had 34 tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed in 31 games in his first two seasons.

The Chargers signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins off the Giants' practice squad in a corresponding move.

Hollins, a fifth-round selection by Denver in 2019, has appeared in 60 regular-season games, including seven starts. He has spent time with the Broncos, Rams, Packers and Giants.

Hollins has totaled 110 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss, while adding three forced fumbles, a recovery and three passes defensed.

He was part of the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI and has appeared in six career postseason games.

The Chargers also announced they signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr. from the practice squad.