Chargers place Chris Hairston on non-football illness list, sign Tyler Marz

The Chargers announced they have placed offensive lineman Chris Hairston on the non-football illness list, ending his season. They will sign offensive lineman Tyler Marz off the Titans’ practice squad to take Hairston’s spot.

Hairston tweeted Tuesday, “The Dr. said I had blood clots. . . .”

Hairston played two offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the opener. He played 21 offensive snaps Sunday, subbing for right tackle Joe Barksdale, who has a foot injury.

Hairston, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2011. He signed with the Chargers in 2015 and started 16 total games in 2015-16.

Marz went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2016, signing with Tennessee. He spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad.