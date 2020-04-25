Chargers pick UCLA tailback Joshua Kelley, Virginia receiver Joe Reed in NFL draft

The Chargers went local with their fourth-round NFL draft pick, taking UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, shown scoring against USC. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Kelley, running back

5 feet 11, 212 pounds, UCLA, Round 4, Pick 112

Notable: Kelley was a late bloomer in high school and had one scholarship offer, from UC Davis. After two years, he transferred to UCLA and played his final two seasons in Westwood.

Last season: A second-team all-Pac 12 pick, Kelley carried 229 times for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Why Chargers drafted him: Before this pick, the Chargers had only two running backs on their roster — Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Kelley gives the team added depth at a position of need and will be given a chance to work his way into the rotation.







Joe Reed, wide receiver

6 feet, 224 pounds, Virginia, Round 5, Pick 151

Virginia's Joe Reed fills the Chargers' need for help at wide receiver. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Notable: After running for 2,100 yards and scoring 38 touchdowns as a senior running back in high school in Virginia, Reed developed as a receiver and kick returner in college.

Last season: He was named first-team All-ACC as an all-purpose player and return specialist. Reed led Virginia in receptions, with 77 for 679 yards, and scored twice on kickoff returns, averaging 33.2 yards.

Why Chargers drafted him: After Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers had a glaring gap at receiver. Dontrelle Inman was their best third wide receiver last season and he appeared in only four games. Reed also can fill a need at kickoff returner.







Alohi Gilman, safety

5 feet 10, 201 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 6, Pick 186

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman, shown intercepting a pass against Virginia, adds depth to the Chargers' secondary (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Notable: As a freshman in 2016, Gilman started 12 games for Navy and was second on the team with 76 tackles. He then transferred to Notre Dame.

Last season: Starting all 13 games for the Irish, he finished fourth on the team with 74 tackles. Gilman also had a sack, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Why Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have lost several of their most prominent special teams players this offseason. Gilman could fill that role. He joins a roster that already includes Notre Dame products Drue Tranquill, Jerry Tillery and Isaac Rochell.







K.J. Hill, wide receiver

6 feet, 196 pounds, Ohio State, Round 7, Pick 220

Ohio State product K.J. Hill will be given a shot to make the Chargers' receivers rotation. (Getty Images)

Notable: Hill had a school-record 201 career receptions at Ohio State and finished sixth with 2,332 receiving yards.

Last season: He caught a team-high 57 passes for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hill also returned five punts to give him 45 in his career at Ohio State.

Why Chargers drafted him: Hill provides depth at a position that is lacking. He brings experience and savvy as someone who earned his degree (in communications) before his final season.